Medical examiner asks for public's help with unidentified remains from 1983 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — November 19 marks the 42nd anniversary of human remains found in Chesapeake that officials have never been able to identify.

Now, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has asked for the public's help in identifying the person, who they say died between 1979 and 1982 through unknown means, and was found in the South Norfolk area.

A digital recreation of the individual's face was provided, as well as a rough description.



Sex: male

Race: White/Caucasian, American Indian/Alaska Native

Height: 5'7" to 5'9"

Weight: 140-150

Hair color: Brown

Clothing: Tan corduroy pants, Wrangler brand, over blue denim jeans with thermal long johns, jockey shorts, and a tan plaid shirt with red and black pattern. Body had brown shoes on, and a brown vinyl coat was found nearby.

Estimated age: Adult between 20-30 years old

Estimated year of death: 1979-1982

Details: Body was missing one or both hands, and the individual was not recognizable, "near complete or complete skeleton."

Approximate location of body found on Nov. 19, 1983:

Anyone with information that may help identify this man is asked to contact Lara Newell at the OCME at 804-786-3174, or Alison Robare, a detective with Chesapeake Police, at 757-382-6161.