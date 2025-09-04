Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person hospitalized following apartment fire in Greenbrier area: CFD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A person was hospitalized following an apartment fire in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake early Thursday morning, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Around 5:40 a.m., a fire was reported in the 600 Block of Sabal Palm Lane. Smoke was seen billowing from a first-floor apartment once crews arrived to the scene, according to CFD. Inside the apartment, a person was found on the floor suffering from a "medical event."

The person was removed from the building so crews could begin life-saving measures. They were later transported to a local hospital, according to CFD.

Based on their initial gatherings, CFD crews said a small fire started within the apartment, but it was put out by the sprinklers. The fire was contained to that apartment building — it was marked out around 5:52 a.m.

No other injuries were reported by CFD.

