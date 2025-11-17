Suspect captured after Chesapeake shooting prompts lockdown at 2 schools

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The suspect in a shooting that prompted two Chesapeake schools to go on lockdown Monday has been taken into custody, the city's police department says.

This happened around 12:40 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Swinson Landing, police say. Two nearby schools, Deep Creek Central Elementary and Hugo Owens Middle School, were placed on lockdown while police responded.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to police. A man was shot during the incident but police say he's expected to be okay.

A suspect took off but was captured a short time later, police say. Criminal charges are pending.

It's unclear what the relationship is between the suspect and the man who was hurt. Police say they're still investigating the shooting.