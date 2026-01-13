Teenage boy hospitalized with life-threatening wound after Acorn Street shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being shot on Acorn Street Monday night, Chesapeake police say.

Chesapeake police officers responded to the 1700 block of Acorn St. around 6:41 p.m. after gunshots were reported in the area. Officials say they found a teenage boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound on arrival.

The boy was transported to a local hospital, where police say he is in serious condition.

No suspect description is available at the time, according to police. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.