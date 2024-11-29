Dogs who made their way to Virginia from Oklahoma reunite with owner in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — Two dogs who somehow made their way up to Gloucester County from Oklahoma are now reunited with their owner, thanks to the help of a local shelter.

Friends of Gloucester County Animal Control says they took in two dogs that were found in Hayes.

They used microchip information to find out where they were from. They were surprised when they learned the pups, Sugar and Susie, were from Oklahoma and had a very worried family looking for them.

The shelter says their owner hopped on a plane to reunite with the dogs on Wednesday. The heartwarming reunion was captured on videos, and shows Sugar and Susie excitedly running up to their dad after two weeks apart!

The shelter says they were thrilled to help reunite the family just in time for Thanksgiving.

They hope the successful reunion encourages pet owners to get their pets microchipped in case they get lost.