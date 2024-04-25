Watch Now
Gloucester Co. deputies foil abduction attempt, while serving a warrant for a separate abduction incident

Gloucester County Sheriff's Office
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Gloucester County deputies foiled an abduction attempt while catching a man who had outstanding warrants for a separate abduction incident.

According to a press release, deputies near Providence Road Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. saw Donnell Taylor, who is considered a fugitive, in a car.

The deputies tried to make a traffic stop, but Taylor led them on a chase that ended near Williams Landing Road. Taylor then got out of the car and ran from deputies. He was captured a short time later.

Suspected crack cocaine was found during Taylor's arrest, according to the release. Deputies say there was another person in Taylor's car who said they were being held against their will.

Taylor was served outstanding warrants for felony evade and elude, abduction, reckless driving, and other charges. He also received additional charges stemming from Wednesday's incident which include abduction, eluding law enforcement and a drug charge.

