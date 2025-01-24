13 displaced in Hampton apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. — Residents of an apartment complex were reportedly trapped when a fire broke out Friday morning, according to Hampton Fire officials.

A call came in just after 7 a.m. in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road with reports of smoke billowing from the roof and people trapped inside.

Once crews arrived, they were able to get the fire under control. Officials reported that the occupants were able to get themselves out.

There were eight units total, four of which were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Four families were displaced — 13 people in total.