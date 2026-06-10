16-year-old faces murder, firearm charges in connection with shooting: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A 16-year-old was arrested for a shooting that happened back in May, Hampton police said Wednesday.

The 16-year-old male suspect from Newport News was charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, shooting in or across a roadway and two counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony, according to Hampton police.

Hampton police say the teen's arrest was for a shooting that happened back in May 17; however, they did not elaborate.

This investigation remains ongoing, according to Hampton police.

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