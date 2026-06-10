Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

16-year-old faces murder, firearm charges in connection with shooting: HPD

Hampton police car
News 3
Hampton police car
Hampton police car
Posted

HAMPTON, Va. — A 16-year-old was arrested for a shooting that happened back in May, Hampton police said Wednesday.

The 16-year-old male suspect from Newport News was charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, shooting in or across a roadway and two counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony, according to Hampton police.

Hampton police say the teen's arrest was for a shooting that happened back in May 17; however, they did not elaborate.

This investigation remains ongoing, according to Hampton police.

More stories from Hampton

 

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

True Crime 757 Podcast