2 vehicle crash results in 1 dead: Hampton Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police received a call around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a two-vehicle accident that occurred in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Pennwood Drive.

One of the drivers involved in the incident, Phyllis James, 70, was transported to the hospital but later was pronounced dead due to her injuries, according to police.

The original investigation by HPD says James was traveling westbound on West Mercury Boulevard and attempted to left on Pennwood Drive when the second vehicle collided with James in the intersection.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been placed at this time.