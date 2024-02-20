$5k reward offered for man accused of killing teen at Hampton Rally's

HAMPTON, Va. – U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on the whereabouts of a man accused of killing a teen boy at a Rally’s restaurant in Hampton.

Elijah James-Sanders is accused of shooting a teen to death in November of 2023 in the 1000 Block of W. Mercury Blvd. That’s the address for a Rally’s restaurant.

Officials say he’s facing charges – including second-degree murder and firearms-related charges - but he has yet to be arrested.

He’s been wanted since Nov. 26, 2023, and officials consider him to be “armed and dangerous.”

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest. They shared a picture of him for reference (see below).

Elijah James-Sanders

U.S. Marshals shared the following description of James-Sanders: Black male; 5’6” and 215 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes. He goes by the name “Yaya” or “Eli,” officials added.

Anyone with information on James-Sanders’ whereabouts can submit a tip to the Hampton Roads Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or visiting www.p3tips.com.

