A Force to be Reckoned with: Vote for HU Marching Band so they can perform in Honda Battle of the Bands

HAMPTON, Va. — A force to be reckoned with. That's exactly what the marching band at Hampton University is hoping for, but they'll need your help.

Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), will showcase Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands.

They will bring high energy and sound to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Six talented HBCU marching bands will perform live at the 2025 Invitational Showcase, making HBOB history as Honda brings the tradition and culture of HBCU schools to the West Coast for the first time.

Ahead of HBOB 2025, Honda reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to HBCU music education through a $500,000 grant to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

HU's Marching Force is preparing now to secure their spot for this year's HBOB.

"We have to get in here and really work our tails off to get to where we want to be," said Austin Luke, Marching Force Assistant Drum Major.

That comes from hard work, dedication, and a rigorous band season starting in less than a month!

"If we actually got to go to California that will be amazing. We would get to play in a big stadium in front of all those people" said snare player Christian Roberts.

It's experiences like that, that sparked the head drum major love for bands, and inspired him to attend Hampton University.

"When I came here I told myself if I can just march a Honda show and be able to be on that field, that will be the highlight of my band career," said Joshua Gibbons, head drum major.

News 3's Kelsey Jones wanted to see how badly they want it. So she joined the Marching Force on the field where she watched them practice. Let's just say they definitely have what it takes. But the competition is high because only six bands nationwide will be selected.

"We also want to tell the story about Hampton University itself. Our rich traditions, our heritage, our culture, and the mission we have here. Music is one of the things that saves lives" said Dr. Thomas Jones Jr— Director of Hampton University bands.

If HU's Marching Force gets enough votes to participate in this battle it will be their 3rd time going.

"Not only are we the best band in the land, we're the smartest band in the land."

You read it here! Get ready because the bands are coming. The bands will be selected through a voting process that includes HBOB fans, HBCU band directors and students, and Honda representatives.

Online voting has started and runs until Aug. 15th. Click here to vote for the HBCU marching bands you want to see perform at the 2025 Invitational Showcase in Los Angeles.