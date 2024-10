HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Two eastbound lanes on I-64 are open.

One eastbound lane on I-64 reopened, but traffic was still backed up.

All eastbound lanes were closed due to a car crash on I-64 eastbound right near the I-564 interchange.

If you’re driving I-64 west, you’ll also come across a crash in Hampton, getting off the HRBT near Settlers Landing Road.

Take the MMBT this morning, and stay away from the HRBT if you can.