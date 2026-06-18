Community steps up to help Hampton horse sanctuary keep horses cool in the heat

HAMPTON, Va. — You could say our neighbors are big fans of Willow Woods Equine Sanctuary. The community is coming together to help keep the horses cool.

“We need fans, so that’s why we put out the appeal for help," said sanctuary volunteer Sari Davies. "Once it gets above a certain temperature and humidity, the horses can’t regulate their heat very well.”

The sanctuary made a social media post asking for box fans and extension cords to run them.

“We got way more than we expected. Every horse has its own fan now," Davies explained.

The fans aren’t the only way the horses are kept cool. Weekly baths also help.

“In the summer, a lot of the time when we can’t ride because it’s too hot, we give them baths instead," Volunteer Elena Stevens explained as she bathed a horse.

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So do special popsicles they’re fed.

“You just take a Dixie Cup and put some carrots, or even apples, in there, freeze it overnight, stick a hay string inside," said volunteer Sophie Simmons.

Horses aren’t the only animals who are susceptible to the heat. The cats and dogs many of us have as pets also need special care.

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According to the ASPCA animals with flat faces, like Persian cats and pugs, have a higher chance of having heat stroke because they can’t pant as effectively as other animals. They should be kept in cool, air conditioned rooms as much as possible.

If you take your pet to the beach or a pool, the ASPCA says don’t let them drink the pool or ocean water and rinse them off afterward to get the salt or chlorine out of their fur.

Willow Woods Equine sanctuary said the donated fans should be enough to get through the summer and could allow the sanctuary to start helping the horses in other ways.

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“We are trying to refurbish the barn. A lot of money goes to building materials. So, now that we have fans, maybe we can work on getting some building materials," said Davies.

Don’t worry. They’ll still be keeping an eye on the thermometer, though, and making sure the horses are staying cool.

If you would like to donate to help the sanctuary, click here.

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