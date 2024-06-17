Cracker Barrel employee pulls knife on patron, manager during Father's Day lunch

HAMPTON, Va. — An employee at a Cracker Barrel in Hampton pulled out a knife on a customer and manager on Father's Day, police say.

Jacob Williams, an employee at the Cracker Barrel on Market Place Drive, was arrested Sunday, June 16, after police say he got in an argument with a customer, went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

Williams also brandished the knife at a manager before running out of the restaurant.

The restaurant was cleared out during the incident.

No one was harmed, and Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted maiming.

