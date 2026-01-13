Developers discuss vision for housing, retail development at Buckroe Beach

HAMPTON, Va. — We are getting a look at what possible development at Buckroe Beach in Hampton could look like.

David Spring and John Napier co-own Buckroe Coffee Co., a short drive from Buckroe Beach. They're glad to hear about possible development.

“We’re excited to have more residents in general and to see the community grow in a good way," Napier said.

“When we founded Buckroe, one of the main things is that this is a really major untapped resource. There’s so much potential in Buckroe Beach that I think this will kind of help people see and put us on the map," Spring explained.

At the Jan. 12 Buckroe Neighborhood Watch Meeting, representatives from Pathway Realty Group discussed their vision for developing multiple lots near the beach.

Townhomes, apartments, single-family homes, retail, and parking space are part of their plan.

News 3 reached out to the company online and by phone to try to get an interview but did not get a response by the deadline for this story.

“Although we don’t want to be like Virginia Beach, we can utilize some place that we can shop at, spend money, without having to get in the car," Buckroe Beach resident Pauline Antomattei said.

Antomattei has lived at the beach for years. She was at the neighborhood watch meeting and said she’s generally in favor of development but she’s not without concern.

“I do have some concerns about it being more housing than retail, and I know that’s a concern for a lot of my neighbors," Antomattei said.

What the final design plan will look like and when any development could actually happen was unclear Tuesday.