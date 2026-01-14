Drivers take to social media to express frustration over intersection in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Traffic at the intersection of Settlers Landing Rd. and William R. Harvey Way is proving to be a pretty good revenue generator for the city. Something Tiffany Johnston found out the hard way when she got a $50 ticket.

“I really feel like this design is confusing for a lot of drivers," Johnston explained.

For about a year and a half, the city has had red light cameras at three intersections, the Settlers Landing-William R. Harvey intersection being one. The three combined have brought in a total of $1.8 million from drivers getting ticketed.

Watch: City of Hampton proposes temporary closure of I-64 eastbound ramp at Settlers Landing Road

Proposal to temporarily close Settlers Landing Road eastbound ramp

Johnston made a post on Facebook about her situation and numerous people commented on the post, saying they are also frustrated with the intersection.

“Nobody wants to feel like they’re driving on eggshells just to get home," said Johnston.

If you’re on Settlers Landing Between 3 and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and you go straight across to get on 64 East, you’ll get a $50 ticket.

There are numerous road signs leading up to the intersection and a message on the road itself. In 2024, News 3 even did a story about the change as the city was preparing to start it.

Watch: Attention drivers! What you need to know about Hampton's new red light cameras

Red light cameras kicking off in Hampton Thursday

“The city of Hampton has no intention of making money on the program itself," Hampton Assistant City Manager Jason Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the change is not a money grab and was done as a last resort. VDOT would not allow the city to close the ramp to I-64 or use ramp gates, so the city chose to start handing out tickets at the intersections and two others to try to reduce congestion the city was seeing from people trying to bypass traffic on 64.

“That revenue has actually gone back into the general fund budget to fund traffic operation items, signs and signals. It actually funds Hampton Police Department enforcement and also funds portions of our Hampton City Schools school zone speed programs," Mitchell said.

Watch: Watch your speed! School zone lights, cameras being used in Hampton during the summer

Watch your speed: School zone lights, cameras being used in Hampton during the summer

Johnston said she understands the change may have been well-intentioned, but feels the intersection needs to be redesigned or drivers need to get their money back.

“If they are to review the intersection and find that it is causing confusion, and based on the volume of tickets distributed, I think it would be fair to distribute refunds," said Johnston.

Mitchell said as of January 2026 an average of 3,500 hundred tickets were being given out per month from the three intersections with red light cameras compared to 7,000 tickets given out the first month they were in use. So, the city feels the cameras are helping reduce traffic.

They will be up until the HRBT expansion project is complete, which is currently expected to be sometime in 2027.