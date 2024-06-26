Excessive bacteria levels, swimming advisory issued for Buckroe Beach South

HAMPTON, Va. — A swimming advisory has been issued by the Hampton health district for Buckroe Beach South at the end of South Resort Road for excessive bacteria levels.

Recreational waters are routinely tested during the summer, and Tuesday's test showed the bacteria levels exceeded the state water quality standard.

Signs will be posted alerting the public that read: “Warning swimmers - bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice.”

Additional samples were collected Wednesday and results will be available Thursday to determine if the water meets the quality standards.

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Mary Wainwright, Environmental Health Manager of the Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts in a press release. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”