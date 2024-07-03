Falcon rocket streaks across Virginia skies

HAMPTON, Va. — If you were up early on Wednesday in Hampton Roads you may have seen a strange object streaking across the sky.

That object was the Falcon rocket which launched June 3 from Cape Canaveral in Flordia.

Several viewers emailed News 3 asking us about the streak.

Two local residents shared video with News 3 of them spotting the rocket as it passed.