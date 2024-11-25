Florida man dead after motorcycle crash on westbound I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A 23-year-old man from Florida is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash early Monday morning around 12:23 a.m. in Hampton, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash was on the westbound entrance ramp to I-64 coming from Route 258 on Mercury Blvd.

The deceased was driving a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle at high speeds, which caused him to run off the roadway and strike a jersey wall. He was ejected from his motorcycle.

State troopers performed life-saving measures, but the driver died at the scene, VSP said.

VSP is currently investigating the fatal crash and is unsure whether alcohol was a cause. They are currently looking for his next of kin.

News 3 is continuing to follow through with this story as new updates come in.