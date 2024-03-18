Hampton asks residents what to do with tax dollars in new survey

HAMPTON, Va. — The city is currently working on its upcoming budget, and the city manager wants to hear resident's priorities on how their tax dollars are spent.

City manager Mary Bunting told News 3 a lot of items are typically covered in a budget, like funding for the police, fire department, libraries, public works, parks and recreation and more.

They also set aside money for big projects like building a school or community center.

“I would love for my tax dollars in Hampton to go to housing,” said resident Teresa Belton. “Affordable housing number one, then more playgrounds, parks.”

To make sure your voice is heard, the city is offering a survey for residents to fill out. Bunting said community feedback is vital.

“The budget is really an expression of the community’s values and priorities when you get down to it,” said Bunting. "It’s like a catalog of services, it’s what we are buying with our tax dollars."

The survey closes Wednesday, March 20 at midnight.