Hampton City Schools hiring dozens of teachers for 2024-2025 school year

HAMPTON, Va. — The next school year is quickly approaching and school systems across Hampton Roads are hiring.

On Thursday, Hampton City Schools held a job fair to help fill 54 vacancies. Several of the spots they're hoping to fill include elementary, math, science, and special education teachers.

For several of those positions, specifically at the Title One schools, applicants could be eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

HR director Robbin Ruth told News 3 the district is currently at 96.4% filled, but said they do have a plan in place in case they don't get the positions filled in time for the upcoming school year.

“We will have teachers who will teach extra classes and give up their planning period, we do compensate them for that but they will pick up extra coverage,” said Ruth.

Ruth said they will also consolidate classes with low enrollment, and rely on substitutes and local university professors.

The starting pay for people with the Bachelor's degree is $55,000. For a Master's degree, it's $57,500.

