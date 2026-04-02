Hampton likely to be busy with a weekend of events, but will high gas prices keep some people away?

HAMPTON, Va. — Whether or not to hit the road for some weekend fun in Hampton may be on the minds of many because of high gas prices.

According to AAA, as of April 2 the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Hampton Roads was $3.99. That was up 10 cents from the week before.

“It causes a lot of cutbacks, especially on little daily essentials that you may need," driver Charise Samuels said about the high price of gas. "A lot of times, it comes down to if I can get a snack or something for lunch compared to putting gas in my car.”

Watch: Virginia lawmakers debate gas tax holiday as Hampton Roads prices surge

Virginia lawmakers debate gas tax holiday as Hampton Roads prices surge

Gas and oil prices have been a focal point amid the U.S. war with Iran, something President Donald Trump acknowledged Wednesday night.

“Many Americans have been concerned to see the recent rise in gasoline prices here at home. This short-term increase has been entirely the result of the Iranian regime launching deranged terrorist attacks against commercial oil tankers," Trump said during a speech to the nation about the war.

But for some, going to Langley Speedway's opening weekend, going to the Carousel Carnival, or the Shipwreck Festival - all happening April 4 - or doing anything else isn’t something they were going to cut out of their budget despite having to pay more at the pump.

Watch: Hampton Roads woman making history as first Black female driver at Langley Speedway

Hampton Roads woman making history as first black female driver at Langley Speedway

“We appreciate the fact that a lot of people are suffering but we have full confidence that those gas prices are going to come down when things get settled a little bit," driver Ann Gordon Evans said.

Hampton’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau remains optimistic about event turnout.

“I think we’re still kind of seeing a lot of great turnout," Hampton Convention and Visitor's Bureau Media Relations Manager Taylor Henderson said.

Watch: More than $300M spent by Hampton tourists in 2022: Report

Hampton tourism uptick

Something that, hopefully, would continue for the busy weekend.

“I think tourism, especially for the city of Hampton, is a big thing for us," said Henderson. "It helps us a lot. I don’t think we typically will see any kind of drop, and if we do we just continue to figure out how we can be better.”

To find things to do in Hampton, click here.