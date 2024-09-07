Hampton man charged in car, pawn shop burglaries that led to hours-long barricade & police standoff

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton man, who police say barricaded himself in the Superior Pawn & Gun shop on Friday, stole a new car from a nearby dealership before the burglary attempt that led to an hours-long standoff, police said.

Kenneth Jones, 34, is facing two burglary charges, felony vandalism, grand larceny, and possession of burglarious tools for the incident that had dozens of police and SWAT members stationed outside the shop until he surrendered around 4 p.m.

Watch: Jones surrenders after hours-long standoff with police

Jones stole a new Toyota from Classic Toyota Hampton on West Mercury Boulevard just after 3 a.m. Friday before attempting to burgle the pawn shop a few hours later.

When police arrived at the pawn shop around 6:30, they noticed a new Toyota without plates behind the business, which Classic confirmed was from their inventory.

Throughout the day, law enforcement could be heard using a loud speaker to ask the suspect to surrender. Law enforcement could also be heard telling the suspect a phone had been tossed into the business for them to use to talk to law enforcement.

Watch: Raw footage from barricade scene

West Mercury Boulevard was closed for several hours, but both eastbound and westbound lanes reopened Friday afternoon prior to the suspect being arrested.