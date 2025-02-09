Watch Now
Hampton Police search for missing 14 year old

police
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police is asking for the public’s help in locating Jaelyn Peraza Martinez, a 14-year-old who they say is missing and endanger.

Jaelyn was last seen Saturday Morning at 8:00 AM near Fox Hill Road in Hampton, VA.

Jaelyn Martinez

At the time, Jaelyn was seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, dark-colored shoes with white soles

Height: 5’1”
Weight: 96 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

If you have any information, please contact Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

