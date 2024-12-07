Hampton residents can get their Amazon packages faster with opening of new same-day delivery site

HAMPTON, Va. — If you're an Amazon customer who lives in Hampton, your packages could arrive to your doorstep faster.

Amazon has opened a same-day delivery site in the city. The company says these sites can pick and pack orders in minutes and deliver them to customers within hours.

The same-day delivery service is for select Amazon Prime customers, the company says.

The first item they shipped out of the Hampton facility was a set of hair rollers.

The new site has created over 125 full and part-time jobs in Hampton, the company says.

