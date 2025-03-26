Watch Now
Hampton School Board approves salary increase for employees during school board meeting

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton school board approved a 4% pay increase to both full and part-time employees, with no increase in healthcare costs during Wednesday's school board meeting.

In addition, nearly 56 jobs were added to Hampton schools for the 2025-26 school year in effort to enhance security efforts and better support students with disabilities.

In a full overview of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the school board mentioned $15.3 million in reductions due to re purposing payroll savings and the removal of one-time costs from the budget, but no instructional programs were cut.

