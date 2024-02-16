Hampton teenager seriously hurt in Thursday afternoon shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - A 15-year-old Hampton boy was seriously hurt Thursday afternoon when someone shot at him from a car, police said.

Police say the shooting happened Feb. 15 in the 1st block of Green Street around 3 p.m. The boy was hit by gunfire and taken to Sentara Careplex, police say, where his injuries were at first noted as non-life threatening, and have since been upgraded to life threatening.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the shooter.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.