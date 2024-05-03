Hampton to host hurricane season preparation event on Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. — Hurricane season is June 1 to November 30, and the City of Hampton is hosting an emergency preparedness event Saturday to get community members ready.

“They predict that the 2024 season will be an active one, with the current prediction being for 23 named storms,” said Hampton Emergency Management director Sara Snowden.

At the event, residents and families can learn how to prepare for hurricanes and other emergencies. The program, at the West Hampton Community Center, will cover a variety of topics including first aid, how to assemble an emergency kit, making a plan in advance, and how to safeguard critical documents.

“It’s important for each individual family to make their own plan based on their needs," said Snowden. "Having a kit on hand is incredibly important because in a disaster, often, there could be power outages and stores are closed... You wouldn’t be able to get the supplies you needed at that time."

In your kit, Snowden says you should have a source of light like a lantern or flashlight, batteries, a radio, a hygiene kit, something to store water in, and a can opener.

The first 250 families in attendance will receive supplies for their emergency kit for free, which Snowden says they're providing to help ease the financial burden on residents.

The event, which is for Hampton residents only, is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

