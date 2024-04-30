Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

I-64 eastbound lanes at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to be permanently diverted

Top Stories: April 30, 2024
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 10:33:41-04

HAMPTON, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said in a release that the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel will be permanently diverted on Wednesday, May 1.

VDOT said motorists should expect a new traffic pattern as the newly constructed eastbound trestle, also known as the north trestle, opens.

This news comes just two weeks after the massive boring machine that's being used in the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project reached a huge milestone.

HRBT Expansion Project now over 50-percent done, but project is behind schedule

Transportation

There's nothing boring about the HRBT expansion project's tunnel boring machine

Kelsey Jones
3:43 PM, Apr 17, 2024

The boring machine named "Mary" has finished the first two tunnels in the ongoing Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project.

VDOT called this "a major milestone toward increasing safety, easing congestion, and improving emergency evacuation readiness in Hampton Roads."

Westbound traffic will not be impacted, VDOT continued.

More stories from Hampton

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway