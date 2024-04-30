I-64 eastbound lanes at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to be permanently diverted

HAMPTON, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said in a release that the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel will be permanently diverted on Wednesday, May 1.

VDOT said motorists should expect a new traffic pattern as the newly constructed eastbound trestle, also known as the north trestle, opens.

This news comes just two weeks after the massive boring machine that's being used in the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project reached a huge milestone.

The boring machine named "Mary" has finished the first two tunnels in the ongoing Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project.

VDOT called this "a major milestone toward increasing safety, easing congestion, and improving emergency evacuation readiness in Hampton Roads."

Westbound traffic will not be impacted, VDOT continued.