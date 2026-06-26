'I love just riding my bike:' Hampton Roads teen preparing to take her BMX skills to the world stage

HAMPTON, Va. — Eighteen-year-old Jillian Shelton is taking her BMX skills to the world stage. But before she does, she’s giving some pointers to some kids at the BMX track in Hampton.

“I love just riding my bike and wanting to be better," Shelton said.

Her love for BMX is what motivates her.

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“It’s, honestly, pretty easy to get into if you know how to ride a bike," Shelton said.

When News 3 interviewed her for this story, she was fresh off first place finishes at a national competition. Not long before that, she took first, second, and third at another national competition. She planned to compete at a world championship event in Australia in July.

Ten-year-old Henry Smith is one of the kids receiving some coaching from Shelton.

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“I want to race," Smith responded when asked why he came out to the clinic Shelton was putting on at the track.

He said he had never ridden a BMX bike, but had one skill in particular he wanted to work on.

“How to jump," Smith said.

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If you’re like Smith and looking to get into the sport, Shelton has some advice.

“If someone is willing to get into it and they already know how to ride a bike, just come out to the track. You can bring your own bike. We have loaner bikes, we have helmets. Just, honestly, talk to someone at the track. There’s people willing to help out," Shelton explained.

Shelton didn’t know what would happen if she wins the championship in Australia, but it may not be the last time you see her on a world stage.

“I would love to be able to go to the Olympics. That would be amazing. But, we’ll see where I am in the next two years," said Shelton.

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