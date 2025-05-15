Community stepping up to help Hampton BMX track after vandalism

HAMPTON, Va. — The popular Hampton BMX track is dealing with some vandalism.

Pictures posted on Facebook by Hampton BMX Track show the windows of the track’s work truck smashed.

The president of the Hampton BMX Volunteers Association, Andrew Gibler, said the damage happened between May 4 and 6.

Thankfully, just over a week later, the loss of the truck hadn’t been a big problem. A local auto shop had picked up the truck for free and was getting it repaired.

As a result, money people donated to help pay for repairs is now able to be used for other work the truck needed.

Gibler said the response to the Facebook post about the vandalism was more than he expected.

“Really, I made that post out of anger and frustration and just to let some of our local riders know that this had occurred, and it blew up on social media," Gibler explained. "The community response was unbelievable. I’ve never seen or experienced that type of response from anything that I’ve done. It was really heartwarming to see.”

As of May 15, police were investigating the vandalism, but had not made any arrests.