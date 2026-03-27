Infant dies after DUI crash with 14-year-old behind the wheel

HAMPTON, Va. — The 1-year-old child who was not properly restrained during a crash early Monday morning on I-64 in Hampton while a 14-year-old girl was driving has died, Virginia State Police said Friday.

The teen driver, who has been charged with a DUI, driving without a license, and a child restraint violation, was also not wearing a seat belt at the time and was seriously injured.

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14-year-old driver and infant seriously injured in Hampton DUI crash: VSP

The infant was seriously injured and died Thursday, police said.

The identity of the child and the teen were not shared by authorities, nor was the relationship between them.

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