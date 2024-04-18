Man dies after fire breaks out in Hampton home overnight

HAMPTON, Va. — An elderly man is dead after a fire broke out in a Hampton home overnight, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Fire officials say they were told a home in the 200 block of Lasalle Ave. was on fire around 2:40 a.m.



When crews arrived, they said heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home. Firefighters were told a man was trapped inside the home, according to officials.

Crews found an elderly man in the home, started lifesaving efforts and took him to the hospital, officials say.

The man did not survive and was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials say.

A firefighter was also taken to a hospital for a heat-related illness, officials added. They're expected to survive.

Fire officials say other people were inside the home when the fire broke out. After a smoke detector went off, they safely made it outside.

The home is severely damaged, leaving the two adults and child without a home, officials say.

The man's cause of death and the cause of the fire are under investigation. Fire officials say the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious.