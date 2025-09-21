Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dies after stabbing in Hampton; second deadly stabbing in less than 24 hours

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has died after a stabbing Saturday evening in Hampton, marking the second deadly stabbing in the city in less than 24 hours, police said.

Officers responded around 6:00 p.m. Sept. 20 to Westbriar Drive after they got a report of a stabbing. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries.

Medics took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the stabbing stemmed from an argument between the victim and a suspect who knew each other.

Police said the dispute escalated into a fight, during which the suspect stabbed the man multiple times. Officers identified and located the suspect at the scene and took him into custody without incident.

Friday night, police said, a separate stabbing near the Hampton Coliseum left one person dead and two others hurt during a Phish concert.

Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. near an unofficial merchandise booth outside the venue. An argument between several people led to a violent altercation that injured three. One victim later died at the hospital, another was hospitalized, and a third walked into a hospital with a laceration.

Police described that incident as “isolated,” saying all parties involved were identified. A person of interest who fled was detained nearby, though police have not confirmed whether that person is considered a suspect.

Phish said on Facebook they were “deeply saddened” by the violence. Hampton police said extra officers are expected around the Coliseum as the band continues its three-night run.

Both investigations are ongoing.

