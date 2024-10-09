Man hospitalized with serious injuries following Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in his Hampton home Tuesday night, police say.

Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cunningham Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, according to police.

Watch related coverage: Man dies following shooting on Hunter Street, police say

Man dies following shooting on Hunter Street, police say

The man was taken to the hospital and his injuries are serious, police say.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call at 757–727–6111. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.