Man seriously injured after stabbing on LaSalle Avenue: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was seriously injured after a stabbing on Friday, according to Hampton Police.

Around 1:19 p.m., a stabbing was reported to have taken place in the 900 Block of LaSalle Avenue. Hampton police say a man with a life-threatening injury was found at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Based on initial gatherings, Hampton police say a fight preceded the stabbing. The suspect stabbed the man with an "unknown object" before driving away from the scene, according to Hampton police.

This incident remains under investigation, according to Hampton police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.