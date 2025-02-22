Man stabbed to death on South Mallory Street in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — A stabbing Saturday afternoon in Hampton left a man dead, police said.

Just after 1 p.m., authorities said officers were called to the 200 block of South Mallory Street for a stabbing.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man outside of a home who had been stabbed. Police said he died at the scene.

Investigators did not provide details about the case's motives or potential suspects. However. they said they are no threats to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.