More than 1,000 veteran workers are out of a job following Trump's initiatives

HAMPTON, Va. — More than 1,000 employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are out of work as part of President Donald Trump’s initiative to cut costs.

This move raises questions about the potential impact on veterans who rely on VA services.

Rick Mulligan, an Army veteran and leader of the nonprofit Veterans Care Project in Hampton, is closely monitoring the situation.

Mulligan’s organization has provided support to veterans since 2023, offering care packages and emotional support to those at the VA Medical Center in Hampton.

“Unless it’s an absolute waste, they should leave the VA alone,” Mulligan said.

He emphasized the importance of the VA as a resource for veterans, stating, “I don’t want these people to feel like they are being forgotten about.”

While he doesn’t believe the recent job cuts will significantly impact his mission, Mulligan expressed concern about the extent of the cuts.

“Like any government agency, some fat needs to be trimmed, but I would say to President Trump to try not to cut too deep,” Mulligan said.

The VA confirmed that the recent cuts include non-bargaining probationary employees who have been with the department for less than two years.

Officials estimate that the cuts will save the department $98 million, which could be redirected to other programs, including health care.

While many are worried about the repercussions at the VA hospital, other veterans, like Tanya Martinez, are concerned about the broader implications of these job losses.

Martinez, a former Air Force member who once faced homelessness, benefited from VA support, which helped her secure housing.

“I’d be on the street without it,” she said.

Even if there are no job losses at the VA Medical Center in Hampton Roads, Martinez is anxious about future cuts.

“If you’re taking away the fat, that’s fine. But take it away from the people who are making millions of dollars,” she stated.

News 3 reached out to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Hampton VA Medical Center but has yet to hear back.