Mother, son charged in Hampton bus stop shooting that left 2 teens injured

HAMPTON, Va. — A mother, son and an unnamed 16-year-old girl have been arrested and charged over a week after a Hampton bus stop shooting that left two teens injured, according to the city's police.

Mahaun Barnes-Henderson, 18, Vanity Henderson, 38, and the 16-year-old girl were arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting, police say.

Police have not shared what the relationship is, if any, between the 16-year-old and the other suspects.

The teen is charged with assault by mob, police say.

Barnes-Henderson is facing three counts of attempt maiming and a count each of maiming, use of firearm in commission of a felony, discharge a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school and brandishing, police say. Henderson is charged with assault by mob and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police say.

These arrests come after two teens were injured in the shooting at the bus stop near the intersection of Mercury Boulevard and Orcutt Avenue last Tuesday.

Police said an 18-year-old was shot and a 17-year-old was grazed during a fight at the bus stop.

Hampton Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting in the 8600 block of Orcutt Avenue September 9, around 3:26 p.m., police said.

While on the way to the scene, police said a second report came in detailing that a shooting had happened at the 7-Eleven in the 4900 block of W. Mercury Boulevard.

When arriving at Orcutt Avenue, officers found evidence of a shooting but did not locate any victims, police say. At the 7-Eleven, other responding officers found an 18-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The 17-year-old walked into a local hospital, according to police.

Based on a preliminary investigation, officers learned that during a fight between multiple people, two people waved firearms around and began shooting, leading to the injuries of both teens.