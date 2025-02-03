Motorcyclist killed in crash on W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton, 2 hurt: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A crash in Hampton left a motorcyclist dead and two other people seriously hurt Sunday night.

Hampton police said around 9:30 p.m., they were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan at the intersection of West Mercury Boulevard and Penwood Drive.

First responders arrived to find a man who had been driving a motorcycle died at the scene, a release from Hampton police said. A passenger who had been on the motorcycle and a person from the sedan were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the sedan was heading east on West Mercury and tried to make a U-turn at Pennwood, colliding with the motorcycle.

Authorities did not immediately release the name of the victim, and they did not say whether charges would be filed.