Networking event held in Hampton to help furloughed federal workers

HAMPTON, Va. — A day after the longest-ever government shutdown ended, furloughed federal workers had an opportunity in Hampton to network and learn about opportunities with companies across Hampton Roads.

The Hampton Roads Black Chamber of Commerce held an "opportunity fair." According to a news release, nearly 50 people registered for the event that "brings together employers such as Dominion Energy, ADP, Chartway, and 30 others to support furloughed employees and families impacted by the federal shutdown."

Suffolk nonprofits step up to help furloughed workers during government shutdown

The event is part of the Chamber's annual multi-day, multi-faceted Black Diamond Weekend.

“I really came out to meet people and see how I can play my part in helping the community thrive," said entrepreneur Travis Reid.

Reid is not a furloughed federal worker, but as an entrepreneur News 3 asked him what his his advice is for federal workers who may be thinking of branching out on their own after the shutdown.

Black BRAND, Hampton Roads Black Chamber of Commerce, leader discusses Black Diamond Weekend

"Things like that happen, but don’t let that stop you from going after your dreams. Because essentially, your dreams could make a way for a legacy that you want to create for yourself and your family," Reid said.

News 3 also met Lisa Herring. She runs a nonprofit that offers empowerment seminars. The government could shut down again in January 2026. If it does, she’ll be better prepared to help furloughed federal workers thanks to this networking event.

Government shutdown adds to unemployment concerns in Hampton Roads region

“There’s a lot of resources that we don’t know about and we really pride ourselves on letting the community know, ‘Hey, this is available, this is available,’” said Herring.

As of Thursday, the government was set to shut down again if another bill isn’t passed by January 30 to continue to fund the government.