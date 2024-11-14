New Hampton Mayor-elect Jimmy Gray shares plans for first 100 days in office

HAMPTON, Va. — New leadership is underway in Hampton. Vice Mayor Jimmy Gray, now the city's Mayor-elect, says he's eager to begin his new role.

"I feel pretty excited about the future of Hampton and where we're going and I'm proud to be a part of the leadership going forward," said Gray.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones walked the streets of downtown Phoebus with Gray as he shared the plans he has in store for when he takes over for current mayor Donnie Tuck. Tuck announced in April that he wouldn't seek a third term.

Gray says he's ready to be aggressive in his first 100 days.

"That first 100 days is getting our team in place, getting them to understand our policies, plans and projects that are in place, what our current strategic priorities are," said Gray.

One of those priorities is growing city services. He says he wants to make the process of starting a business in the city less "difficult." He also wants to improve flood mitigation since Hampton is at risk for sea level rise.

Gray outlined other priorities, include addressing homelessness. He said he would like the city to create a large center where homeless people could find shelter during the day and be connected with resources for support, including counselors, job training, computer access and laundry machines.

He also wants to work on ensuring the city's schools are safe.

"As a father and grandfather is safety in our schools a priority to you?" Kelsey Jones asked him.

"Absolutely. I have a great relationship with all of the members of our school board," Gray responded.

Gray, who's been the city's vice mayor for six years and has served on the city council for eight years, says he's confident as he steps into his new role.

"If I had some things that I think about every night when I'm sitting around before I go to bed is, how can I meet their expectations of me? And I feel confident that I can do that," said Gray.

He says he plans to champion some of Tuck's initiatives, such as working closely with faith-based organizations and reducing gun violence. He knows that gun violence is a nationwide issue he can't end by himself, but he wants to see more legislation come down at a local, state, and federal level. Until then, he says his goal is to ensure Hampton is a safe place for those who work, live and play in the city.

Gray starts his term on January 1.