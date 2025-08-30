"Our voice is our power" Local NAACP chapter calls on all voters in annual march

HAMPTON, Va. — Members of the NAACP gathered over Labor Day weekend for the 2nd Annual Ida B. Wells March.

The call to action: the importance of voting while also and recognizing the civil rights pioneer's legacy.

The event highlighted the 19th Amendment, which grants women the right to vote, and comes at a time where Virginia prepares for a gubernatorial election featuring two female candidates.

"This election in November is going to be important for Virginia. Because Virginia can be the bedrock for democracy in the nation. And we want to make sure we turn out the vote. We want to make sure everyone knows the issues and make sure everyone understands the importance of women's equality and the importance of women's reproductive rights," Gaylene Kanoyton said.

Kanoyton serves as Regional Vice President for the Virginia State Conference NAACP .

Organizers are calling on all voters to research what each candidate stands for ahead of the election.

During the march, the group also emphasized the importance of early voting, which begins September 19.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.