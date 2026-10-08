Phoebus Fall Festival offers opportunity to showcase growth happening in Phoebus

HAMPTON, Va. — Phoebus is a growing part of Hampton, something people will have an opportunity to experience and learn about during the annual Phoebus Fall Festival October 10.

Lashonda Sanford, owner of Scratch Bakery on Mellen St. in Phoebus, said when News 3 interviewed her Thursday she expected to be very busy over the weekend.

“I think it’s the busiest time of the year for us. So we’re always excited to be a part of the Fall Festival," said Sanford.

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The area has been growing for a while.

In 2025, News 3 talked with the owners of two businesses in Phoebus about the growth. One owner was expanding their business. The other was in the process of opening a new business.

Earlier in the year, News 3 reported eight or nine new businesses were expected to open in Phoebus in 2025.

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In February 2026, News 3 reported on the push for a sign on I-64 to try to get people to come to Phoebus to experience the area. Palace Jewelers Owner Colleen Walker said at the time not having a sign is a big missed opportunity.

“There’s food here, there’s amenities here," Walker said.

Sanford was hopeful Thursday the Fall Festival would help the area continue to grow.

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“What I want the people to take away is that after the Fall Festival is over, we’re still here. It’s thousands of people here for the Fall Festival. It’s, like, ‘Don’t forget about us,’" Sanford said.

Phoebus Partnership Executive Director Gina Facteau said historic buildings, the waterfront, and art and culture among other things are contributing to Phoebus’s success. The Phoebus Partnership is a nonprofit created to help Phoebus grow.

"Phoebus is really special. We have a really unique district," Facteau responded when asked what makes Phoebus such a growing area.

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Even without the festival, though, Gina Facteau didn’t anticipate the growth slowing down any time soon.

“I think we are going to skyrocket forward. Of course, Fort Monroe is undertaking their landscape action plan and with all of the growth and improvements that we’re going to see over at the fort, that’s really going to spill over into Phoebus," Facteau explained.

The Fall Festival was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and include craft vendors, food trucks, live music, and more.

Watch for Colter Anstaett's reporting on News 3 and WTKR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Colter? Email him.

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