Pinwheels planted outside Hampton City Hall to raise awareness about child abuse

HAMPTON, Va. — The sound of pinwheels spinning in the wind outside Hampton City Hall is something Monique Richmond is happy to help create.

“This event is not only important to me as a mother but also as a foster carer worker. A lot of our kids that come into care, I do see a lot that have experienced abuse, childhood trauma. So being a mother, it has even pushed me harder to advocate for our children," said Richmond.

Watch: Hampton Roads cities working to raise awareness about child abuse prevention

Hampton Roads cities working to raise awareness about child abuse prevention

Richmond was one of many who helped plant pinwheels outside outside Hampton City Hall Wednesday. The pinwheels are an effort by the city to raise awareness about child abuse. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“When I first started hearing the cases, it did make me a bit angry. But as I started to work and see what resources are out there, it started to make me feel even more compassionate about what I do," Richmond said.

According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, for the 2025 fiscal year there were 2,239 Child Protective Services referrals in Hampton for abuse and neglect. Eight hundred sixty of those referrals were accepted.

Watch: Pinwheel display set up in Norfolk in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month

Pinwheel display set up in Norfolk in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month

That’s the second-highest number for both since 2021.

Prior to planting the pinwheels, Hampton’s vice mayor read a proclamation recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month and everyone attending the event took a ceremonial walk around City Hall.

It was all organized by Hampton Healthy Families, part of the city’s Department of Human Services.

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“I do completely agree that we wish we didn’t have to, but I think I take pride in knowing that we’re still here doing the work, right? We’re still here doing the work, showing up every day to do what we can to try to minimize it," Hampton Healthy Families Administrator Dr. Chenequa Hayden said.

The pinwheels will be displayed through the end of April.