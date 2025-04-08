Pinwheel display set up in Norfolk in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month

NORFOLK, Va. — The city of Norfolk is taking a stand against child abuse.

Hundreds of pinwheels were put on display outside city hall Tuesday. Dozens of people, including city leaders, put them there in honor of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month.

This is something cities across the country do every year.

The pinwheels are meant to be a reminder of the work being done to keep kids safe from abuse and neglect.

“Every time we have this event, my heart is overflowed with joy and appreciation for those of you in the field with us to make sure that every child in the city of Norfolk is safe, healthy, and happy," Norfolk Human Services Director Denise Gallop said.

Norfolk’s mayor also read a proclamation officially recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.