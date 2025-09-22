Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police shooting on West Mercury Boulevard under investigation: HPD

HPDOIS.jpg
WTKR
HAMPTON, Va. — A shooting involving a police officer is being investigated by Hampton police Monday morning, according to the Hampton Police Department.

Hampton police posted about this incident around 5:17 a.m. on social media. Police said this shooting took place in the 4000 Block of West Mercury Boulevard. No further information was shared.

News 3 currently has a crew on the scene, check back for updates.

