Police shooting on West Mercury Boulevard under investigation: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A shooting involving a police officer is being investigated by Hampton police Monday morning, according to the Hampton Police Department.

Hampton police posted about this incident around 5:17 a.m. on social media. Police said this shooting took place in the 4000 Block of West Mercury Boulevard. No further information was shared.

Hampton Police are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard. The media staging area will be the Take 5 parking lot located at 4100 West Mercury Boulevard. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) September 22, 2025

News 3 currently has a crew on the scene, check back for updates.