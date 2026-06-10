Residents displaced from two-alarm condo fire: HDFR

HAMPTON, Va. — Residents have been displaced after a two-alarm condominium fire on Watermark Way on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

On Wednesday around 1:47 p.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications got multiple calls of a condo balcony on fire and spreading at the 100 block of Watermark Way. Hampton firefighters said they could see black smoke on the horizon on the way to the fire.

Crews found a two-story condo on fire with visible smoke and flames, and a second alarm was called due to the severity, according to HDFR. Firefighters searched the condos multiple times before they started their attack, and it was under control around 2:33 p.m.

The number of displaced residents is unknown, according to HDFR, but the American Red Cross will help anyone in need. No one was injured.

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