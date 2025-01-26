Shooting in Hampton leaves man and girl injured

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and girl Saturday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a call of shots fired in the 1st block of Derry Road. When they arrived at the scene they did not find anyone suffering from any gunshot wounds.

Officers later found a man and a girl injured at the intersection of East Mercury Blvd. and Monroe Drive after attempting to drive themselves to the hospital.

Watch related coverage: Family offers $5,000 reward for info after son was found shot to death in Hampton

Family offers $5,000 reward for info after son was found shot to death in Hampton

Police did not release the age of the injured juvenile or explain her relationship to the man she was with. They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital by the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Police have not said what lead up to the shooting and they do not have any suspects at this time.