Students focus on mental health and healing after HBCU threats

HAMPTON, Va. — The shock of campus threats lingered Thursday at Hampton University, where students were still grappling with fear after the FBI investigated what it later called a hoax.

For Hampton student Donovan Washington, the day was overwhelming.

“Hopefully, everybody is in their dorm safe, but it’s just a real shock. I’m really in shock right now,” Washington said.

The anxiety reached beyond Hampton’s campus. At Norfolk State University, which did not receive a direct threat, students still felt the weight of the uncertainty.

“We have large group chats with other HBCUs and to see them freaking out on their campuses, or just feeling really nervous — it’s kind of scary to see,” said A’Lauren Gilchrist, a Norfolk State student.

NSU leaders responded by increasing campus security. But Gilchrist says the emotional impact doesn’t fade quickly.

“You’re concerned about your friends at other schools, and then you’re thinking, 'Well, is our school next?'” she said.

The FBI confirmed at least six historically Black colleges and universities across the country received threats. Investigators called them hoaxes, but for students, the fear was very real.

“It’s not something to play with. It really impacts us. When we hear people are threatening our institutions, our schools, or having to go under a lockdown — that’s something really serious,” Gilchrist said.

Mental health professionals say that stress and worry are natural after days like this — but it’s important to process those feelings.

“First and foremost, children need to be seen and heard,” said Dr. Sarah Williams, a clinical mental health therapist. “They need the opportunity to express how they feel to be able to decompress.”

One way to decompress is by stepping back from social media.

“Definitely taking a break from social media,” Gilchrist said.

Williams called that a smart move.

“That is an excellent idea, being able to shut it off, have those peaceful moments where you can meditate, where you are basically disconnected, you unplug, emotionally unplug," she said.

Williams added that healing begins with not dismissing what happened.

“Acknowledging the experience — instead of treating it as just another day — is one of the best ways to move forward,” she said.